Evanston ASPA Raffle - All About Art Basket

All About Art Basket

This art tote is filled with lots of fun and creative items including a $50 Gift Certificate to Blick Arts, a $50 Gift Certificate to Artem Pop-Up Gallery, 2 special edition prints by local artist Sarita Kamat, a copy of the book Zen and the Art of Saving the Planet by Thich Nhat Hanh, a Studio 3 'Upcycle Art Kit' filled with a surprise assortment of new and repurposed art materials, a wood craft dragon boat, and 2 Passes to Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art (each pass is good for 2 general admission tickets with no expiration date), and more!





Raffle tickets for this package will be sold throughout the month of May and the winner will be announced June 1st! Winner will be contacted via email.