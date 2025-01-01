Destination HBCU College Fair Sponsorship Opportunities

The Cleveland Council of Black Colleges Alumni Association (CCBCAA) invites you to join us in our mission to uplift the next generation of scholars, leaders, and changemakers through our annual Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Fair. For over four decades, this mission has profoundly impacted our community, ensuring that students have the resources, guidance, and inspiration to pursue their dreams at one of the nation’s top HBCUs.





Our 22nd Annual Destination HBCU College Fair, themed **"They Not Like Us: The HBCU Experience - Where Excellence Has No Equal,"** focuses on instilling pride in students about who they are, where they come from, and the extraordinary potential of where they can go. We want every student who attends to leave with the belief that they can achieve excellence in all areas of life—just as many HBCU graduates have before them.





This legacy began with Sylvester Reed, a Tuskegee Institute graduate who, over forty years ago, united community resources and alumni to form the CCBCAA. Starting in the basement of Antioch Baptist Church and the former African American Museum of Cleveland, the HBCU Fair has grown into a nationally recognized event. With your partnership, we can continue to honor Reed's vision, ensuring that excellence in education remains unparalleled and accessible to all.





If you are interested in supporting via an in-kind contribution, please email [email protected].