Trail Life Troop 0555 (at Faith Christian Academy Of Northeast Florida Inc)
Member Dues
Membership Dues:
Each Trailman will be responsible for earning (at home or work) and paying $2.25 per week as membership dues.(dues can be paid annually, Monthly, or weekly. These dues cover costs associated with the program, such as awards, refreshments for court of honors, prizes, gear, and other expenses as approved by the board.
Registration with Trail Life National is an additional annual fee of $37.97 for youth and $43.19 for adult leaders.
Process:
Parents would pay the Troop Joining Fee upon their child's registration, which includes the essential items provided by the troop. (Uniform parts provided by troop will be presented to the new trail men when they bring or wear their uniform to a meeting)
Membership dues of $2.25 per week can be earned by the Trailman through various means at home or work and should be paid weekly to cover program costs. This also reaches the boy a sense of attainable financial responsibility.
