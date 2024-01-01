KEEN's WindFall Cider Fest!

Join Us for WindFall Cider Fest & Experience the Magic of Craft Cider!





Are you ready for an unforgettable day of delicious cider, live music, great food, and fun? Then you won't want to miss WindFall Cider Fest!

Why Attend WindFall Cider Fest?

**Discover Amazing Ciders: Taste a variety of craft ciders from top local and regional cideries. Whether you're a cider connoisseur or just curious, you'll find something to delight your palate.

**Live Entertainment: Enjoy performances by talented local musicians, creating the perfect festive atmosphere. Dance, sing along, or simply relax and enjoy the music.

**Delicious Food: Savor mouth-watering food from local food trucks and vendors. Pair your favorite cider with delicious eats for a perfect culinary experience.

**Fun for Everyone: Participate in engaging activities and games suitable for all ages. Bring your friends and family for a day packed with fun and laughter.

**Beautiful Venue: Celebrate in a picturesque setting that provides the perfect backdrop for your festival experience. Capture beautiful moments and make lasting memories.

**Support Local Businesses: By attending WindFall Cider Fest, you're supporting local cideries and businesses, helping to strengthen our community and promote sustainable practices.

Get Your Tickets Now!

Don't miss out on this incredible event. Secure your spot today and be part of the celebration.

Stay Connected

For the latest updates and announcements, follow us on social media:

Spread the Word

Invite your friends, family, and fellow cider enthusiasts to join you at WindFall Cider Fest! Share our event on social media using the hashtag #WindFallCiderFest to connect with other attendees.

See You There!

We can’t wait to welcome you to WindFall Cider Fest for a day of amazing cider, fantastic music, delicious food, and great company. Get your tickets now and join us in celebrating the best of craft cider!





For any questions or more information, please visit WindFall Cider Fest.