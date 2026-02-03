Promise Prep's Silent Auction

Personalized - Meaning we add your name to the fishing Bag.

Either in a Fish or Not.

Sometimes we are able to add company logo's.

Design is heat glued down for a permanent bond.





***See Color/Font Chart for available options for personalization:





Introducing the Weekend Tackle Bag equipped with cutting-edge features for unparalleled functionality – the Molded Water-Proof Base ensures a robust, waterproof foundation, keeping your gear dry on wet docks, boat decks, and shorelines. This bag is a reliable companion in any weather condition.





The Large Main Compartment offers secure and organized gear storage, enhancing visibility and providing quick access to your essentials. Stay in control of your equipment with ease.





Die Cut Tool Sleeves take organization to the next level by securing tools during transport, preventing any unwanted shifting. This feature not only ensures the safety of your tools but also facilitates efficient retrieval, allowing you to locate them with ease.





Experience on-the-go convenience with the Quick Access Slip Pockets, allowing you to swiftly retrieve frequently used items without the need to open the main compartment. Streamline your fishing experience with effortless access to your go-to gear.





The Daisy Chain feature provides versatile attachment points, expanding your storage options. Fasten additional gear or accessories to personalize your bag setup, ensuring you have everything you need within arm's reach.





Embrace the next level of fishing convenience with a tackle bag designed for durability, organization, and adaptability. Elevate your fishing experience with a bag that anticipates your needs and stands up to the challenges of the great outdoors.





FEATURES

Molded Water-Proof Base provides a sturdy, waterproof foundation to keep gear dry on wet docks, boat decks, and shorelines

Large Main Comportment provides secure, organized gear storage for easy visibility and quick access

600D polyester with sprayproof backing for durable, water-resistant protection

Quick Access Slip Pockets offer on-the-go convenience to swiftly retrieve frequently used items without having to open the main compartment

Daisy Chain provides versatile attachment points to expand your storage options by fastening additional gear or accessories to personalize your bag setup

Textured zipper pullers for effortless opening and closing

Adjustable shoulder strap for extended hauling

Heavy-duty molded tooth zipper for easy use

Holds (4) StowAways

Includes (2) StowAways