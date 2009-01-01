Fundraising for September Event: 10th Annual Girls in Aviation Day

Overview of Chicago's Leading Edge:

Chicago’s Leading Edge is a Chapter of Women in Aviation, International, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing networking, education, mentoring, and scholarship opportunities for women (and men) pursuing careers in the aviation and aerospace industries. You can find more resources for our chapter here: https://linktr.ee/chicagosleadingedge





Why Support to Our Chapter?





Empowering Careers: Your donation supports our mission of empowering individuals in aviation and aerospace careers through networking, education, and mentorship opportunities.





Community Impact: Founded in 2009, our chapter serves the Chicagoland area and has hosted annual outreach events like the Sky’s the Limit: Interactive Aviation Camp for Girls, inspiring young women to explore aviation careers.





Fundraising Initiatives: We raise funds to support aspiring aviators in attending the annual Women in Aviation Conference, obtaining pilot certificates, and acquiring flight training equipment.





Diverse Membership: With over 7,000 members nationwide, including astronauts, airline pilots, technicians, educators, and students, we provide resources and support for women in all aviation career fields and interests.





Educational Outreach: We offer year-round resources and educational programs to encourage women to pursue careers in aviation and promote public understanding of women's contributions to the industry.





Pioneering Initiatives: Chicago’s Leading Edge was the first chapter to launch Girls in Aviation Day, now a national event celebrating and inspiring women in aviation.





By donating to Chicago’s Leading Edge, you're investing in the future of aviation and supporting the advancement of women in the industry. Join us in making a difference and shaping the next generation of aviation professionals. Thank you for your support!







