C&! 2024 Tuition (Remaining Balance)

This Payment Agreement (the “Agreement”) is entered into as of today’s date, between the “Parent” and Campersand Co. (the “Camp”). This Agreement covers the Tuition portion of the camp. If you choose to stay in the Dorms, the Dorm registration will come at a later date (May), according to UNM's operating schedule.





Parent and Camp agree as follows:





1. Camp Tuition. Parent and Campersand agree that Parent shall pay a total tuition fee of $1700 (the “Camp Tuition”) per camper for 2024 Campersand summer camp.





2. Payment Schedule. The Camp Fee shall be paid in full or in the following installments:

a. $600 (the “Deposit”) is due immediately upon signing of this Agreement and before March 29, 2024, or 2 weeks after receiving the Agreement link via email, whichever date is later; and

b. $1100 (the “Remaining Balance”) can be paid now, or is due on or before April 15, 2024;





3. Late Fees. If any payment is not received by Camp on or before its due date, Parent shall pay a late fee of $300 per camper.





4. Cancellation. In the event that Parent cancels their enrollment prior to April 15th, all funds shall be refundable, minus a $300 administrative fee, per camper. In the event that Parent cancels their enrollment between April 15th and June 4th, the Remaining Balance shall be refundable upon request, and the Deposit shall be nonrefundable. All cancellations received after June 4th are nonrefundable.





5. Miscellaneous.

a. This Agreement shall be binding upon and inure to the benefit of the parties hereto and the respective heirs, successors, and assigns of the parties.





b. This Agreement may not be altered, amended, or modified except by an instrument in writing executed by the parties hereto.





c. This Agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with local laws.





d. In the event of any dispute or claim arising from or related to this Agreement, the parties agree to submit the matter to binding arbitration in New Mexico.





IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have executed this Agreement as of the date the deposit is collected.

By clicking the submit button below, I hereby agree to and accept the above terms and conditions, and I hereby warrant that I am eighteen (18) years of age or older and have every right to contract in my own name in the above regard.































