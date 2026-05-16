Palafox Market Shop

A comfortable everyday tee inspired by Saturdays at Palafox Market. Designed for market mornings, coffee runs, and supporting local wherever you go. Made with a relaxed fit and soft feel, this shirt is perfect for vendors, shoppers, and anyone who loves the Palafox Market community.
Classic Palafox Market hat available in two versatile colors. Designed for easy everyday wear with a comfortable fit that’s perfect for sunny market mornings, beach days, and everything in between. A simple way to support local while repping your favorite Saturday tradition.
The perfect market tote for Saturday mornings on Palafox. Durable, lightweight, and easy to carry, this bag is great for fresh produce, flowers, baked goods, and everyday errands. Available in three different styles, each designed to celebrate the Palafox Market community while bringing a little local charm wherever you go.
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