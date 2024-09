Join us on Sunday June 9th for a special performance by award-winning classical pianist, Dr. Clare Longendyke. She will will be performing Arabesques, which includes music by Robert and Clara Schumann, Debussy, Amy Beach, Amy Williams, and Anthony R. Green.





Doors open at 3:30pm, performance starts at 4:00pm.





Please contact Meredith Dover at [email protected] with any questions or concerns.