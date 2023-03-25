MP Association of Dallas - members - Holi 2023

Hello,





Are you excited with the idea of connecting with new friends from Madhya Pradesh? Are you looking forward to building and developing an association focused on Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex? After a successful launch of MP Association of Dallas in 2022, we are taking it forward. We have an exciting line up of events this year, and would like to cordially invite you to celebrate Holi 2023.





We will see you at Bliss Ranch on March 25th at noon. Amongst other things, it will be a great opportunity for you and your family to meet other MP'ians in DFW metroplex area, and also offer a chance for the kids to experience the culture firsthand.





Looking forward to seeing your family at the event. Make it your own by bringing your friends and family together. Please see the information brochure for more details. Thank you for your support.





General Secretary,

MP Association of Dallas

https://mpad.foundation





Please note: Zeffy offers free service to non-profit organizations like ours. While entering your payment details, the platform allows you for a voluntary donation (to Zeffy) to support its cause. You can customize by choosing the "Other" option.





