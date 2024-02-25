Logo
Operation Bell to Belize
Help us fuel a local 15-year old's science adventures to Belize! We are giving Two (2) Boston Celtics away to one lucky donor! $1 = 1 entry. Give $24 in honor of 2024 and get an additional 5 entries. 


The Celtics tickets are for Monday, March 18th at 7:30pm against the Detroit Pistons. The pair of tickets are valued at over $500 and will have you seated 9 rows from the bench.


Enter today and help send Ms. Bell to Belize! On 2/25/2024, she heads to Belize as part of a unique, hands-on field experience with Ecology Project International, but she can't get there alone. Your help will make it possible for her to participate in a life-changing course, where she will conduct her own research, engage in conservation work, meet with locals, and return home to Peterborough, NH ready to share and apply everything I've learned.



