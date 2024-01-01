Lifnai Vlifnim Introductory Course

The course will offer three modules aimed at giving participants a taste of the Lifnai Vlfinim approach through experiential workshops. Each module will consist of two live virtual workshops coupled with a series of exercises for participants to apply their learning during the week.

Because the learning is intended to be experiential and applied in each participant’s setting, applications from groups of 2-3 educators from one school or institution will be given preference. Ideal groups will include at least one teacher and one Judaic Leader/Department Chair.

Group sessions with Rav Dov or Yishai Singer will be conducted in Hebrew with light simultaneous translation provided. Sessions with Rabbi Chanales will be conducted in English.

Sessions will take place on zoom on Sunday mornings 9:15-10:35 am EST/EDT / 16:15-17:35 Israel time on the following dates:

March 3rd, 10th, 17th, 31st, April 7th, 14th

Thanks to a generous grant from UnitEd, a program of the Israel Ministry of the Diaspora, the course is offered at a subsidized cost for all participants. Limited scholarships are available.