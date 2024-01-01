Relax, Reset and Rejoice Raffle

Welcome to our Relax, Reset, Rejoice Raffle





Get ready to immerse yourself in the ultimate relaxation experience with our specially curated basket designed to help you unwind, reset, and find joy in the little moments. Picture yourself sinking into a state of tranquility as you indulge in luxurious self-care treats, all while supporting a great cause.





Here's what you could win in our Relax, Reset, Rejoice Basket:





Aromatherapy Essentials: Fill your space with calming scents and create your own oasis with a selection of premium scented candles. Cozy Comforts: Calm yourself in warmth and comfort with a satin pillow and satin eye mask perfect for a good night sleep. Pamper Package: Treat yourself to a spa-like experience at home with a collection of fragrant perfumes, including wine, and wine glasses. Mindfulness Tools: Discover inner peace and tranquility with mindfulness tools such as a tablet perfect for journaling your thoughts and sleep monitor to ensure you are getting the proper sleep at night. Delightful Indulgences: Indulge your senses with a selection of gourmet treats, including artisan chocolates and decadent snacks.

Second price winner will receive a $25 American Express gift card





Each ticket gives you a chance to win this blissful basket filled with everything you need to relax, reset, and rejoice. And the best part? You can enter for just $5 per ticket, or increase your chances of winning by purchasing 5 tickets for $20!