Spring 24 Enrichment

PLEASE NOTE: Payment is not sufficient to guarantee your child's spot in an enrichment class. You must register first in Sign Up Genius. This site is to process credit card payments for enrichment classes without a fee. If you have not enrolled in Sign-up genius, please visit http://tinyurl.com/SpringGESEnrichmentSignup to enroll in Enrichment classes.





Zeffy is a free platform supported by donations. The platform automatically adds 17%, this amount can be adjusted or removed by selecting "Other."