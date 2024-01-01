Songs for the Silenced

This show will feature musicians, poets, and artists all working to support the Palestinian people as they face a dire humanitarian crisis brought on by starvation, lack of adequate medical care, and the continuing attacks by the State of Israel. This is an all-ages show with 100% of all proceeds going to Doctors without Borders, for their crucial work in Palestine. There is a $10 cover charge.

Featuring:

Professor Fresh • Bird Cop • The Burn Vault • Citrine Shandy • Poor Lemuel Trio • Trash Pandas





Also featuring poetry by:

Southern Minnesota Poetry and Zine Stars