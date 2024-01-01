Logo
Songs for the Silenced

1700 3rd Ave, Mankato, MN 56001, USA

This show will feature musicians, poets, and artists all working to support the Palestinian people as they face a dire humanitarian crisis brought on by starvation, lack of adequate medical care, and the continuing attacks by the State of Israel. This is an all-ages show with 100% of all proceeds going to Doctors without Borders, for their crucial work in Palestine. There is a $10 cover charge.  

Featuring:

Professor Fresh • Bird Cop • The Burn Vault • Citrine Shandy • Poor Lemuel Trio • Trash Pandas


Also featuring poetry by: 

Southern Minnesota Poetry and Zine Stars

