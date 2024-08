Enter for a chance to win a Butcher Box curated by our in-house artisan butcher, Matt Levere.





Butcher Box

4 Bone-In Rib Chops

3 Sausage Links (variety)

1.5 lbs Beef Snack Sticks

Only 1 entry per person allowed. Winner will be selected at 8pm on 4/19; do not need to be present to win. Entry will require a valid name, phone number, and email address. Entry into the raffle will automatically enroll you to our newsletter and free tier loyalty membership.