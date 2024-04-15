HISD Education Foundation Purse Bingo- ADD-ON 2nd Chance Wristband 2024





Purse Bingo- Monday, April 15, 2024, at Briar Rose at 6:00 PM.





The Hawkins ISD Education Foundation believes that every child deserves a strong foundation. We support programs that directly impact student learning.





The Hawkins ISD Education Foundation is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation governed by a board of directors. The Foundation plans and administers its programs in cooperation with the Hawkins Independent School District.





The Foundation collects and distributes contributions from individuals, teachers, businesses, and organizations. Sometimes people wonder why extra funding is needed since our public schools are supported with tax dollars. In reality, those tax dollars cover “fixed overhead” such as salaries, utilities, maintenance, etc. The Foundation invests in teaching materials and experiences that are not funded. The Foundation encourages innovative education. Your donation to the Foundation really makes a difference for students and staff in the district.





With your support, we can achieve our goal of funding more and more project requests each year.