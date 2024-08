Girls Confidence and Leadership Summer Day Camp

Dates: Monday-Friday, June 17-21, 2024

Times: 12:30-3:30pm each day

Camp info at: https://beteampeace.org/summer-programs/girls-confidence-and-leadership/

Please fill out the registration form at this link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe6_y0_WfQoVoC7oVMNyFeTiZ7apviSjOZcSCELGWZNqVGMWw/viewform

Questions? Contact Kara Schmidt [email protected] or 574-536-4407