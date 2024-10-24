B3 Coffee's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Handmade wood sculpture donated by Karl Whitney, parent of B3 a B3 member. Dimensions: approx 6.25"x6.25"x6.25
Starting bid
Handmade Ceramic Spirit donated by local artist, Grey Brown. The back side has a hook to hang the piece on the wall if desired. "My spirit dolls are protective and benevolent; they inspire hope, comfort, joy, and power. Their faces and bodies are stoneware with an iron oxide wash. I hunt cedar in the forests and gather driftwood along the coast. I embellish with shells, feathers, and upcycled fabric, leather and beads." Dimensions: Market value: $60
Starting bid
UNC Football Signed by Head Coach, Mack Brown. Market Value: $150+
Starting bid
$100 giftcard to Osteria Georgi, a popular Italian restaurant on Elliot Rd in Chapel Hill.
Starting bid
Interested in learning how to play Mah Jongg? This ancient game is more popular than ever! Two experienced instructors will provide you and three friends 3 hours of lessons. This how to play book is included. This is a special gift you can share with your pals and have FUN!
Starting bid
2 hour pottery lesson for two at Cely's House (a studio in Chapel Hill), offered by local artist/potter, Chloe Strauss.
Starting bid
Coffee for two, including two handmade mugs donated by B3 member, Lucia, as well as a $25 giftcard to La Vita Dolce, a local coffee & gelato shop. Chocolate truffles and sugar sticks included :) Lucia's artwork is inspired by her Argentine heritage, varied community activities, including work and volunteering, and passion for music, songwriting, dancing, and performing. Lucia’s art includes different media, such as drawing, painting, and ceramics. For Lucia, B3 is more than coffee. It’s an opportunity to gather with friends – old and new while learning new skills over lots of smiles and laughter. When not at B3, Lucia may be volunteering at Gigi’s Playhouse, dancing with friends, speaking Spanish while cooking with her family, or creating more art to send out into the world.
Starting bid
$100 giftcard to Osteria Georgi, a popular Italian restaurant on Elliot Rd in Chapel Hill.
Starting bid
There is something magical about how a great bagel, shared in a genuine manner can brighten your day. Brandwein’s Bagels aims to do just that! We are a new venture, bringing delicious New York-style bagels to Chapel Hill. But more than that – it's a welcoming spot to meet, hang out, and relax. Thank you to the founder/owner, Alex Brandwein, for his generous support of B3 Coffee!
Starting bid
UNC Womens Feild Hockey Jersey and Ball, Signed by Head Coach, Erin Matson. Erin is the most decorated player in Carolina field hockey history.
Starting bid
18 holes of golf at Chapel Hill Country Club for a 4some w/ carts. Grab your sticks and head to the links! Spend the day playing 18 challenging holes at the private Chapel Hill Country Club! The club is a historic fixture in Chapel Hill since 1922. Come on out on any Tues/Wed/Thurs. and have a great round with your golfing friends!
Starting bid
Two handmade ceramic bowls, donated by B3 member, Lucia. Chocolate candies included :) Lucia's artwork is inspired by her Argentine heritage, varied community activities, including work and volunteering, and passion for music, songwriting, dancing, and performing. Lucia’s art includes different media, such as drawing, painting, and ceramics. For Lucia, B3 is more than coffee. It’s an opportunity to gather with friends – old and new while learning new skills over lots of smiles and laughter. When not at B3, Lucia may be volunteering at Gigi’s Playhouse, dancing with friends, speaking Spanish while cooking with her family, or creating more art to send out into the world.
Starting bid
There is something magical about how a great bagel, shared in a genuine manner can brighten your day. Brandwein’s Bagels aims to do just that! We are a new venture, bringing delicious New York-style bagels to Chapel Hill. But more than that – it's a welcoming spot to meet, hang out, and relax. Thank you to the founder/owner, Alex Brandwein, for his generous support of B3 Coffee!
Starting bid
B3 member, Anna Coleman created this blue bowl by rolling out a slab of clay. She then pressed a vintage doily into the clay to create texture on the outside of the bowl. Finally, she molded the clay into a bowl shape. Dimensions: approx 9.5"x9.5"x3.5"
Starting bid
Pottery made and donated by B3 member, Anna Coleman. Dimensions: approx 4.5" x 4.5" by 2.5"
Starting bid
Pottery made and donated by B3 member, Anna Coleman. Dimensions: approx 4.75"x4.75"
Starting bid
Pottery made and donated by B3 member, Anna Coleman. Dimensions: 1"x 1" x1.5"
Starting bid
B3 member, Anna Coleman made and donated this Elephant Ear Serving Dish. She placed an elephant ear leaf onto a slab of clay and then cut out the shape. She then molded it into a rectangular form before applying a favorite green glaze. Dimensions: approx 11"x7"
Starting bid
Foodies, this is for you! This giftcard bundle includes giftcards to popular local restaurants, including IP3 ($25), Town Hall Grill ($25), Brandwein's Bagels ($20), and Al's Burger Shack ($25)
Starting bid
Here’s your chance to own a piece of Tar Heel history! This official UNC Women’s Basketball, signed by Coach Courtney Banghart the talented members of the team, is a must-have for any fan of Carolina basketball.
Starting bid
Lobster ceramic piece by B3 member, Simon Kaylie. Dimensions: 5"x 3.5" (x1.5")
Starting bid
Acrylic on Canvas by B3 member, Jonathan Pardus. Dimensions: View this piece in person on December 5th, in Exhibit #2!
Starting bid
"Peace Tree" by B3 member, Ainsley Blocker. Original acrylic painting on canvas. Dimensions: 12"x9" View this piece in person on December 5th, in Exhibit #2!
Starting bid
Original acrylic painting on Canvas - "Sunrise" by Anonymous Dimensions: 8"x8" View this piece in person on December 5th, in Exhibit #2!
Starting bid
Original acrylic painting on Canvas - by Anonymous Dimensions: 12"x9" View this piece in person on December 5th, in Exhibit #2!
Starting bid
Original Acrylic painting on Canvas - "G Day" by B3 member, Gunnar Levin Dimensions: View this piece in person on December 5th, in Exhibit #2!
Starting bid
Stunning collection of 4x6 and 5x7 photos of Duke Gardens, the NC Coast & Mountains– taken by B3 member, Richard Kreiselman
Starting bid
Framed Black & White Image of Vintage Car: Photography by John Feole (parent of a B3 member). Piece includes a black frame with matting. Dimensions: 11x14 photo in 20x16 frame View this piece in person on December 5th, in Exhibit #2! Occoneechee Speedway Hillsborough, North Carolina This black and white image was taken on a Mamiya 645 medium format film camera manufactured between 1975 and 1987. The race car resides at the Occoneechee Speedway. It is the only surviving dirt track of the inaugural NASCAR season in 1949 and is now a historic landmark. The film used was Fuji Acros 100 developed in Ilfotech DDX by myself. The scanned image was printed locally at Southeastern Camera in Carrboro.
Starting bid
Framed Image of Hummingbird: Photography by John Feole (parent of a B3 member). Piece includes a gold frame with matting. Dimensions: 10 x 8 art in 11 x 14 frame A Ruby Throated Hummingbird feeding on Mexican Sage. View this piece in person on December 5th, in Exhibit #2! Chapel Hill, North Carolina October 15, 2023 Nikon d850 with a Nikkor 200-500mm fixed f5.6 zoom lens.
Starting bid
Whimsical Forest– Original watercolor Painting by local artist/textile designer, Jaymie Googins (sister of B3's executive director, Jacklyn Boheler). Piece includes a gold frame with matting. Dimensions: 10 x 8 art in 11 x 14 frame View this piece in person on December 5th, in Exhibit #2!
Starting bid
Original acrylic painting on Canvas by local artist/textile designer, Jaymie Googins (sister of B3's executive director, Jacklyn Boheler). Dimensions: 4ft x 4ft View this piece in person on December 5th, in Exhibit #2!
Starting bid
Abstract Drawings Framed Pair: art by B3 member, Clare Feole. Dimensions: 10 x10 art in 13x13 frame. Sold as a pair. Pieces include a black frames with matting. View this piece in person on December 5th, in Exhibit #2!
Starting bid
Framed Image of a Sandpiper Bird: Photography by John Feole (parent of a B3 member). Piece includes a black frame with matting. View this piece in person on December 5th, in Exhibit #2! Dimensions: 11x14 photo in 20x16 frame. A Sandpiper walking the beach. Emerald, Island North Carolina October 1, 2023 Nikon d850 with a Nikkor 200-500mm fixed f5.6 zoom lens.
Starting bid
Take home a stunning floral arrangement for your next holiday gathering, bundled with a $100 giftcard to Watered Garden Florist Studios. When you visit the Watered Garden forest, be prepared for a little something different than your traditional retail florist experience. Our design team is known for not only our signature style, but also our ability to bring your vision to life. *This photo is an example of Watered Garden's work, not the exact arrangement. The actual arrangement can be viewed at the event on Dec 5th, and taken home by the winner when announced. https://wateredgardenflorist.com/
Starting bid
40x40 inch chunky hand knitted blanket, donated by B3 member and local activist/public speaker, Kenneth Kelty. Colors are various shades of bright pink and purple!
Starting bid
Original painting by B3 member, Ewan Toscano. Dimensions: 11x14 photo in 20x16 frame. View this piece in person on December 5th, in Exhibit #2!
Starting bid
Original painting by B3 member, Ewan Toscano. Dimensions: 11x14 photo in 20x16 frame. View this piece in person on December 5th, in Exhibit #2!
Starting bid
Original painting by B3 member, Ewan Toscano. Dimensions: 11x14 photo in 20x16 frame. View this piece in person on December 5th, in Exhibit #2!
Starting bid
Win a lively, interactive dinner for 6 prepared at your home by local legend, Sheri Castle, host of The Key Ingredient, an Emmy-winning cooking show from PBS NC.
Starting bid
Framed original painting by Patsy Tidwell Learn more about the artist: https://patsytidwellpainton.com/ View this piece in person on December 5th, in Exhibit #2!
Starting bid
Original painting by Patsy Tidwell Learn more about the artist: https://patsytidwellpainton.com/ View this piece in person on December 5th, in Exhibit #2!
Starting bid
Original painting by Linda Caramel 18"x24" Learn more about the artist: https://www.lindacarmel.com/ View this piece in person on December 5th, in Exhibit #2!
Starting bid
You will consult with the portrait artist to commission an 11 x 14* watercolor portrait of your child, loved one, friend, or other important individual in your life. A great opportunity to obtain an original work of art for your own collection or give as a gift! * conditions apply •60 day lead time for completion after consultation with the artist •Applies to months excluding November and December •portrait completed from photo •photo must be approved by artist at time of consultation • painting will be done on watercolor paper and will be matted and unframed, framing to be completed by buyer.
Starting bid
Bill is a wine enthusiast who has facilitated Wine Tastings for Chapel Hill Newcomers, UNC Alumni, and neighborhood association get-togethers. This wine is a favorite from many of our tastings. If you like a BOLD RED, this is the one! Enjoy
Starting bid
$50 Giftcard to Flair Fusion Restaurant, an elevated locale offering American plates with a French twist, plus outdoor seating & weekend brunch.
Starting bid
Stunning beaded Turquoise Necklace by Becky Thatcher Designs! https://www.beckythatcherdesigns.com/ Retails at $225
Starting bid
Personal behind-the-scenes tour of Cameron Indoor Stadium and Duke men’s basketball facilities! Learn about the history of the facilities, check out private spaces exclusive to the team and coaches, and even get a chance to shoot some hoops on the court! Plenty of photo opportunities including the team bench, press conference interview table, and in the official team hype room. Date and time will be coordinated directly with the winner.
Starting bid
Four (4) Duke men’s basketball home game tickets to one of the following games in December. The winner of the tickets can choose from one of the three games listed below: Tuesday, December 10 – 7:00 PM – Duke vs. Incarnate Word Tuesday, December 17 – 7:00 PM – Duke vs. George Mason Tuesday, December 31 – 4:30 PM – Duke vs. Virginia Tech (ACC home opener)
Starting bid
Up to 3 guests will join B3 Coffee co-founders Jacklyn and Greg Boheler for an intimate dinner and engaging conversation at their charming Carrboro cottage! Enjoy a delicious home-cooked meal, featuring cuisine of your choice, lovingly prepared by Greg, a talented home cook. An optional bonus: pick Jacklyn & Greg's brains in any of their areas of expertise (IDD advocacy/future planning, gardening, home decorating, etc)! The dinner will be scheduled for a Saturday or Sunday evening, and Jacklyn will reach out to coordinate available dates with you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!