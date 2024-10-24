B3 Coffee's Silent Auction

Coffee for two, including two handmade mugs donated by B3 member, Lucia, as well as a $25 giftcard to La Vita Dolce, a local coffee & gelato shop. Chocolate truffles and sugar sticks included :) Lucia's artwork is inspired by her Argentine heritage, varied community activities, including work and volunteering, and passion for music, songwriting, dancing, and performing. Lucia’s art includes different media, such as drawing, painting, and ceramics. For Lucia, B3 is more than coffee. It’s an opportunity to gather with friends – old and new while learning new skills over lots of smiles and laughter. When not at B3, Lucia may be volunteering at Gigi’s Playhouse, dancing with friends, speaking Spanish while cooking with her family, or creating more art to send out into the world.