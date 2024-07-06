37th Annual Gala Dinner Event

Dear Alumni and Friends,





We are thrilled to invite you to "Lumina Pandit: The University of Santo Tomas Alumni Homecoming in the United States," a momentous occasion taking place on July 6, 2024, at the Basque Cultural Center in South San Francisco, CA.

This event holds special significance as we come together to celebrate not only our alma mater but also the launch of an exciting new program. In collaboration with the University of Santo Tomas' Simbahayan, a renowned community-based organization, we are proud to introduce a partnership aimed at fostering positive change and empowerment.

Simbahayan envisions collaborative efforts with communities to address the needs of at-risk sectors, fostering self-reliance, independence, and active participation in nation-building. Through this partnership, we aim to extend the spirit of service and dedication instilled in us by our beloved university to communities in need.





Join us for an evening filled with nostalgia, camaraderie, and a shared commitment to making a difference. Reconnect with fellow alumni, reminisce about cherished memories, and embark on a journey to create a brighter future together.