With immense joy and profound reverence, we extend our heartfelt invitation to you, our esteemed devotees, to join us in celebrating the Prana Prastistapana of the magnificent 7 feet Sai Baba idol, along with Lord Ganesha and all Datta Avataras, at

Sai Samaj of Saginaw. This momentous occasion, scheduled to take place over three spiritually enriching days from July 18th to July 20th, marks the culmination of our collective prayers and devotion.