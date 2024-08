This 2024 Executive Speaker's Series Event, with the Honorable Toni Preckwinkle, is brought to you by the "National Forum for Black Public Administrators" (NFBPA) Chicago Chapter. Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 8 a.m. Join us as we welcome the Honorable Toni Preckwinkle, President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, as she shares her outlook and strategic initiatives on the direction of county government.