2024 Family Camp

Join us at Lake Skinner for a weekend of Magical Camping Fun.

This year there will be new adventures - Crafts, Magic tricks, Star Gazing - As well as our all time favorites- Hiking, Campfire, smores AND SPLASHPAD!





This event is a wonderful opportunity for dens and scouts to complete any outstanding adventures before bridging, parents to get to know one another and everyone to experience the fun of scout camping.





Friday night will be arrival only, Saturday will be a full day of activities and meals and Sunday we will have breakfast and breakdown camp as a Pack.