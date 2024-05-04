PIHS Post Prom 2024

Here is more information ...





Paying for Post Prom Lock-in at Pine Island High School on Saturday May 4, 2024. If you are attending Prom, you will check in your overnight bag (list of items to bring will be located on The Prom Experience website) prior to Grand March. If you are NOT attending Prom, no overnight bag is needed, but you will need to be at the high school by a time yet to be determined - please watch the website for the updated time.





You are able to purchase a ticket if you can answer yes to any of these questions:

1. You are a Junior or Senior at Pine Island High School





2. Your date is a Junior or Senior at Pine Island High School who is also attending the Post Prom Lock-in AND you do not attend PIHS but also a sophomore, junior, senior, or 2023 graduate.





3. Your date is a Junior or Senior at Pine Island High School who is also attending the Post Prom Lock-in AND you are a sophomore, junior, senior, or 2023 graduate.







