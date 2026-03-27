Lit Youngstown Fundraising Auction

“Eco-writing” has become a genre in itself; so, who is your reader and where can you publish this kind of writing? Cathryn Essinger is primarily a narrative writer. Luckily, Nature is also very good at telling her story, once you learn to pay attention. This online workshop for you and five friends will explore the ways that natural narratives can inform your creative writing and how to avoid some pitfalls when writing about the natural world.





Cathryn Essinger is the author of six books of poetry, most recently Telling the Bees, from Sheila-Na-Gig press, and Wings, or Does the Caterpillar Dream of Flight, from Dos Madres. Her work has appeared in a wide variety of journals including Poetry, The Southrn Review, The New England Review, Terrain.org, and Ecotone. She lives in Troy, Ohio where she raises Butterflies.



