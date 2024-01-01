BrickCon Event Sponsorship

The following base sponsorships are also available for BrickCon 2024.
Tile = $250 - $500
Logo and Link on website – Separate or in addition to any Center Hall Sponsor placement
Logo in Printed Attendee Program, Opening Ceremonies and Closing Ceremonies
2 Public Exhibition Tickets
1 Private Exhibition Ticket
Plate = $501 - $1000
Logo and Link on website – Separate or in addition to any Center Hall Sponsor placement
Logo at Printed Attendee Program, Opening Ceremonies and Closing Ceremonies
Addition of
paper/sticker/branded object insert in goody bag Due by 08-22-2024*
4 Public Exhibition Tickets
1 Private Exhibition Ticket
Brick = $1,001 - $5,000
Logo and Link on website – Separate or in addition to any Center Hall Sponsor placement
Logo at Printed Attendee Program, Opening Ceremonies and Closing Ceremonies
Addition of
paper/sticker/branded object insert in goody bag. Due by 08-22-2024*
4 Public Exhibition Tickets
2 Private Exhibition Tickets
Chrome Brick $5,000+
Logo and Link on website – Separate or in addition to any Center Hall Sponsor placement
Logo at Printed Attendee Program, Opening Ceremonies and Closing Ceremonies
Addition of
paper/sticker/branded object insert in goody bag. Due by 08-22-2024*
8 Public Exhibition Tickets
4 Private Exhibition Tickets