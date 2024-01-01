BrickCon Event Sponsorship

The following base sponsorships are also available for BrickCon 2024.





Tile = $250 - $500

Logo and Link on website – Separate or in addition to any Center Hall Sponsor placement

Logo in Printed Attendee Program, Opening Ceremonies and Closing Ceremonies

2 Public Exhibition Tickets

1 Private Exhibition Ticket





Plate = $501 - $1000

Logo and Link on website – Separate or in addition to any Center Hall Sponsor placement

Logo at Printed Attendee Program, Opening Ceremonies and Closing Ceremonies

Addition of

paper/sticker/branded object insert in goody bag Due by 08-22-2024*

4 Public Exhibition Tickets

1 Private Exhibition Ticket





Brick = $1,001 - $5,000

Logo and Link on website – Separate or in addition to any Center Hall Sponsor placement

Logo at Printed Attendee Program, Opening Ceremonies and Closing Ceremonies

Addition of

paper/sticker/branded object insert in goody bag. Due by 08-22-2024*

4 Public Exhibition Tickets

2 Private Exhibition Tickets





Chrome Brick $5,000+

Logo and Link on website – Separate or in addition to any Center Hall Sponsor placement

Logo at Printed Attendee Program, Opening Ceremonies and Closing Ceremonies

Addition of

paper/sticker/branded object insert in goody bag. Due by 08-22-2024*

8 Public Exhibition Tickets

4 Private Exhibition Tickets