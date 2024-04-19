Children's Day Celebration 2024!

You're cordially invited to join us for a truly inspiring morning of music and celebration at our Children's Day event! Experience the talent of our resilient students, who, against all odds, are showcasing their best efforts in music. They will be performing in a recital directed by Nueva Vision Community School.





This event is a heartfelt celebration of refugee children and their incredible musical progress, made possible through your generous support of the Refugee Children Center. We are immensely grateful for your financial partnership in this vital and meaningful work. Your contributions have truly made a significant difference, and we couldn't have achieved this without you!





Join us to enjoy the music, be part of the celebration, and witness firsthand the positive impact of your support on the lives of refugee children and their families. Your presence will make this day even more special. We look forward to celebrating with you!





Gratefully,





Mayra Medina-Núñez

Executive Director