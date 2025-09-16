B3's 2025 Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy up to five nights at Quechee Hollow 2F, a charming one-bedroom condo (sleeps two) nestled in the Green Mountains. Available May or September 2026, this retreat offers easy access to Woodstock’s boutiques, covered bridges, scenic hiking, and Hanover’s vibrant college town. Explore local gems like Simon Pearce glassblowing and restaurant, Sugarbush Farm’s maple syrup, Harpoon Brewery, and King Arthur Flour. Perfect for two guests seeking a relaxing New England escape.
Market value: $1500
Personal behind-the-scenes tour of Cameron Indoor Stadium and any of Duke sport facilities! Learn about the history of the facilities, check out private spaces exclusive to the team and coaches, check out the press boxes, and even get a chance to shoot some hoops at Cameron! Plenty of photo opportunities including the team bench, press conference area, and the official Duke BB team hype room. Date and time will be coordinated directly with the winner.
Market value: $250
Up to 3 guests will join B3 co-founders Jacklyn and Greg Boheler for an intimate dinner and engaging conversation at their charming Carrboro cottage! Enjoy a delicious home-cooked meal, featuring cuisine of your choice, lovingly prepared by Greg, a talented home cook. An optional bonus: pick Jacklyn & Greg's brains in any of their areas of expertise (IDD advocacy/future planning, gardening, home decorating, etc)! The dinner will be scheduled for a Saturday or Sunday evening, and Jacklyn will reach out to coordinate available dates with you!
Market value: priceless!
Gain deeper self-awareness with a personalized Sensory Profile Evaluation led by occupational therapist Caroline Lass, MS, OTR/L. With extensive experience supporting adults across the spectrum of neurodiversity, Caroline guides individuals in exploring how they process sensory input—such as sound, touch, and movement—and how these patterns influence energy, focus, and daily routines.
✨ One-on-one Adult Sensory Profile evaluation
✨ Identify your sensory preferences, sensitivities, and strengths
✨ Receive tailored strategies to support balance, productivity, and wellbeing
This unique experience is designed for adults who want to better understand themselves and access practical tools for thriving at work, at home, and in the community.
Market value: $175
Experience deep relaxation and renewal with a private hour-long meditation session featuring the healing sound of gongs, led by Instructor Gulzan at G’s House of Yoga. This unique practice uses the resonant vibrations of gongs to calm the nervous system, quiet the mind, and restore balance to your whole being. Perfect for anyone seeking peace, stress relief, or a powerful reset.
✨ Session led by experienced sound healer Gulzan
✨ Hosted at the serene G’s House of Yoga
✨ A rejuvenating experience for both beginners and seasoned meditators
Let the sound waves wash over you and leave feeling centered, refreshed, and restored.
Market value: $120
Capture beautiful memories with a professional 30-minute film photography session featuring Paloma Film Co.'s signature editorial style. As a neurodivergent photographer, Sara specializes in creating comfortable, sensory-friendly experiences that honor each individual's unique needs. This intimate session includes professional film stock, expert processing at Indie Film Lab, and delivery of edited high-resolution digital images perfect for holiday cards, social media, or framing. Session can accommodate individuals, couples, or families within the Triangle area.
Winner will coordinate directly with photographer to schedule session. Must be used within 3 months of auction date.
Market value: $325
This segmented bowl is made of approximately 130 individual pieces of black walnut, maple, and lacewood wood glued and assembled into the rings that make up the bowl. Once turned, the bowl was finished with a food-grade penetrating wax finish. Although the wax finish helps seal the wood, please don't expose the bowl to liquids as this will cause the wood to swell and the seams to crack.
Artist: Karl Whitney (parent of a B3 member)
Market value: $125
Baked with care by B3 member Jared, this classic lemon pound cake is the perfect blend of bright citrus flavor and buttery sweetness. Moist, tender, and finished with a light glaze, it’s the kind of homemade treat that brings people together — just like B3. Enjoy a slice of sunshine while supporting our mission of being, belonging, and becoming better together.
Market value: priceless!
Give yourself or someone you love the ultimate gift — the Gift of Health! This Empower Fitness package includes personalized support to help you reach your wellness goals, whether you’re new to fitness or looking to level up your routine.
Package Includes:
Empower Fitness offers both in-studio and virtual options, making it easy to start your journey wherever you are.
Market value: $285
A true collector’s gem, Blanton’s Original Single Barrel is the world’s first single barrel bourbon, hand-bottled from the finest barrels at Buffalo Trace Distillery. Each bottle is marked with a unique barrel number, rickhouse, and dump date — a testament to its craftsmanship and rarity.
With its smooth, complex notes of caramel, vanilla, citrus, and baking spice, Blanton’s delivers a rich and refined sipping experience that bourbon lovers revere. Its signature horse-and-jockey stopper makes it as beautiful to display as it is to enjoy.
Size: 750 mL
Market Value: $150–$180 (due to limited availability and high demand)
Experience two of Kentucky’s most celebrated bourbons — a pairing that embodies the craftsmanship and heritage of Buffalo Trace Distillery.
Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch is a Bottled-in-Bond bourbon honoring one of whiskey’s founding fathers. Each barrel is hand-selected for its rich caramel and butterscotch notes, offering a smooth, full-bodied finish worthy of its namesake.
Eagle Rare 10-Year complements it beautifully with its complex blend of toffee, orange peel, and toasted oak — aged a full decade for remarkable depth and balance.
Together, these bottles make an exceptional gift for any bourbon enthusiast or a distinguished addition to your home collection.
Includes:
Market Value: $150–$200
Treat yourself or someone special to a shopping spree at Sally Mack, Chapel Hill’s go-to boutique for unique gifts, stylish accessories, and home treasures. From locally made art to fashion-forward finds, Sally Mack offers a curated selection that makes every visit a delight.
Whether you’re picking out a perfect present or indulging in something just for you, this $75 gift certificate is your ticket to something beautiful!
🛍️ Donated by Sally Mack Boutique
🍴 Taste the Flavors of Mexico at (Chapel Hill)
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience at Kahlovera, one of Chapel Hill’s most vibrant Mexican restaurants! With two $35 gift cards ($70 total value), you can savor handcrafted tacos, fresh margaritas, and creative dishes inspired by traditional Mexican cuisine—all in a lively, art-filled atmosphere.
Perfect for date night, a dinner with friends, or treating yourself to bold flavors and great vibes right in the heart of Meadowmont Village in Chapel Hill.
Value: $70
Donated by: Kahlovera Mexican Restaurant
Value: $1,035 | 3-night stay | Station One 5C – Stewart
Enjoy a long weekend of sun, sand, and serenity in this beautifully remodeled 2-bedroom, 2-bath oceanfront condo located in the heart of Wrightsville Beach. Just steps from local shops and restaurants, this stylish retreat offers the perfect mix of comfort and convenience.
The condo features a king bedroom with oceanfront balcony access and ensuite bath, plus a guest room with a queen and twin bed—ideal for families or friends. Enjoy a fully stocked kitchen, spacious living area, elegant bathrooms, and stunning views from your private covered deck.
Spend your days lounging by the community pool, playing tennis or basketball, or walking along the beach. End your evenings with ocean breezes and the sound of the waves right outside your window.
Bedding Information:
1 King, 1 Queen, 1 Twin, 1 Queen Sleeper Sofa
(Linens included for stays under 21 nights)
https://www.intracoastalrentals.com/rentals/station-one-5c-stewart
Enjoy a delicious dining experience at Tandem, one of Carrboro’s most beloved restaurants known for its warm atmosphere, creative seasonal menu, and locally sourced ingredients.
Whether you’re savoring wood-fired dishes, sharing small plates with friends, or indulging in their signature desserts, Tandem is the perfect spot for a night out in the heart of Carrboro.
This package includes three $50 gift cards — perfect for multiple visits or sharing with friends!
Value: $150
Adorable elephant ceramic figurine by local artist handmade and donated B3 member, Simon Kaylie!
Value: Priceless
Sink into Chapel Hill charm with a luxe overnight escape right on Franklin Street. Your home base: the Graduate Chapel Hill—playful, stylish, and steps from campus energy, independent shops, and iconic Carolina eats. Your evening continues with dinner at Osteria Georgi, where handmade pastas and Italian-inspired plates shine (part of the renowned Giorgios Hospitality Group). Before you go, rep your Carolina pride with a hand-picked swag bundle from Shrunken Head & Tailgate, two beloved local spots for officially licensed Tar Heel gear. Whether you’re celebrating, stay-cationing, or introducing someone to Chapel Hill for the first time, this package delivers pure Franklin Street magic.
Package includes:
• One (1) night at Graduate Chapel Hill for two guests – must be redeemed by January 31st
• Dinner certificate to Osteria Georgi
• Tar Heel swag bundle from Shrunken Head & Tailgate
Enjoy the charm and elegance of Fearrington Village in Pittsboro, NC with this $100 gift card, valid throughout the Village Center!
Discover an idyllic English-inspired setting filled with boutique shops, award-winning dining, and serene gardens. Use your gift card for:
Whether you’re treating yourself to a cozy lunch, browsing local treasures, or gifting someone special a perfect day out, this card offers endless ways to relax and indulge.
Value: $100
Valid: At participating businesses within Fearrington Village’s charming Village Center, Pittsboro, NC.
Relax, refresh, and rejuvenate with a luxurious one-hour service at Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa in Chapel Hill. Choose between a soothing Swedish, deep tissue, or hot stone massage, or indulge in a customized facial designed to leave your skin glowing and revitalized.
Enjoy professional care in a tranquil spa setting — the perfect way to unwind or treat someone special to a moment of calm.
Value: $129.95
Valid at: Hand & Stone – Chapel Hill location only
Elevate your style with a $150 gift card to Uniquities, Chapel Hill’s destination boutique for contemporary women’s fashion. Located on historic Franklin Street, Uniquities offers a curated selection of designer clothing, denim, shoes, and accessories from top brands and emerging labels alike.
Whether you’re shopping for timeless wardrobe staples or a standout statement piece, Uniquities’ expert stylists will help you find the perfect fit for any occasion.
Value: $150
Valid at: Uniquities – Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
Stretch, strengthen, and restore with one month of unlimited yoga classes at YogaSix Meadowmont Village in Chapel Hill! Enjoy a variety of class formats — from energizing Power and Hot sessions to grounding Restore and Slow Flow options — all led by expert instructors in a supportive, modern studio environment.
Perfect for beginners and experienced yogis alike, this membership offers the chance to explore your practice and recharge mind and body.
Value: $150
Valid at: YogaSix – Meadowmont Village, Chapel Hill
Discover the power of Pilates with this exclusive Intro to Private Training Package from Club Pilates South Chapel Hill. This package offers a personalized introduction to the Pilates method through private, one-on-one instruction designed to help you build strength, flexibility, and body awareness.
Whether you’re new to Pilates or looking to refine your practice, Club Pilates’ certified instructors will guide you through a tailored experience that meets your individual goals and needs — all in a welcoming, state-of-the-art studio environment.
💪 Find your core. Strengthen your body. Transform your movement.
Value: $195
Location: Club Pilates South Chapel Hill
Interested in learning how to play Mah Jongg? This ancient game is more popular than ever! Two experienced instructors will provide you and three friends 3 hours of lessons. This how to play book is included. This is a special gift you can share with your pals and have FUN!
18 holes of golf at Chapel Hill Country Club for a 4some w/ carts. Grab your sticks and head to the links! Spend the day playing 18 challenging holes at the private Chapel Hill Country Club! The club is a historic fixture in Chapel Hill since 1922. Come on out on any Tues/Wed/Thurs. and have a great round with your golfing friends!
Value: $450
Get your bagel fix at Chapel Hill’s beloved Brandwein’s Bagels! With this $100 gift card, you can enjoy hand-rolled, New York-style bagels, freshly made spreads, hearty sandwiches, and locally roasted coffee — perfect for breakfast, brunch, or a mid-day pick-me-up.
Whether you’re grabbing your go-to order or trying something new, Brandwein’s is sure to satisfy your cravings and keep you coming back for more.
Value: 100
Donated by Brandwein's Bagels
Kick your fitness routine into high gear with five energizing classes at Orangetheory Fitness Chapel Hill (Timerlyne location)! Experience the perfect mix of science, coaching, and technology designed to help you get more out of every workout.
You’ll also take home some Orangetheory swag — a ceramic mug and sweat towel — to keep you motivated before, during, and after class.
Value: $150
Bring natural beauty and artistry into your home with this exquisite dried floral wreath handcrafted by Blawesome, a Chapel Hill-based farm known for its vibrant, locally grown flowers and inclusive employment model. Each wreath is a unique work of art—featuring carefully arranged, sustainably grown blooms that will brighten your space year-round.
Value: $75
Experience the magic of Blawesome Farm with this exclusive private event for up to 10 guests! Begin with a guided tour of the farm, where you’ll learn about Blawesome’s sustainable growing practices and its inspiring mission promoting inclusive employment practices. Then, enjoy a hands-on workshop (floral design or wreath-making), where each guest will craft their own beautiful arrangement using fresh, seasonal blooms grown right on the farm. Perfect for a team outing, celebration, or a relaxing day with friends!
Value: $650
Indulge in a luxurious 60-minute Citrine Scalp Renewal—a revolutionary Japanese Head Spa treatment designed to deeply nourish, detoxify, and rejuvenate your scalp and hair. Through expert massage techniques, warm steam, and aromatherapy, this holistic experience revitalizes from root to tip while easing tension and promoting total relaxation.
Benefits include:
💆♀️ Scalp Health: Deep cleansing, exfoliation, and stimulation of circulation to support stronger, healthier hair growth.
✨ Hair Vitality: Softer, shinier, and more manageable hair with reduced breakage and improved thickness.
🌿 Relaxation & Well-Being: Gentle massage and essential oils melt away stress, improve sleep, and restore balance.
Step into serenity—your scalp (and soul) will thank you.
Experience the color, creativity, and flavor that make Durham truly special! Begin your adventure with a private guided tour of the Gene Dillard Mosaic Garden, a dazzling outdoor art environment filled with intricate mosaics, sculptures, and vibrant details at every turn. You’ll also receive a signed copy of Gene Dillard’s book as a beautiful keepsake of this inspiring visit.
Afterward, enjoy a craft cocktail flight for two at Alley Twenty Six (valued at $65), where expert mixologists serve award-winning drinks in an inviting downtown setting. Complete your day with a $100 gift card to Pizzeria Toro, celebrated for its wood-fired pizzas and rustic Italian dishes.
Package Includes:
• Private guided tour of the Gene Dillard Mosaic Garden
• Signed book by Gene Dillard
• Cocktail flight for two at Alley Twenty Six ($65 value)
• $100 gift card to Pizzeria Toro
Relax, recharge, and reconnect with this restorative Bathhouse Experience at Sauna House Durham. You’ll receive two passes for a 2-hour visit, perfect for unwinding solo or sharing a peaceful wellness day with a friend or partner.
Sauna House offers a modern, serene environment designed around the hot–cold–rest therapy cycle, featuring infrared and traditional saunas, cold plunges, and cozy relaxation spaces. Step away from the hustle of everyday life and enjoy a rejuvenating reset for your body and mind.
Package Includes:
