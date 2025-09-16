B3's 2025 Silent Auction

Capture beautiful memories with a professional 30-minute film photography session featuring Paloma Film Co.'s signature editorial style. As a neurodivergent photographer, Sara specializes in creating comfortable, sensory-friendly experiences that honor each individual's unique needs. This intimate session includes professional film stock, expert processing at Indie Film Lab, and delivery of edited high-resolution digital images perfect for holiday cards, social media, or framing. Session can accommodate individuals, couples, or families within the Triangle area.





Winner will coordinate directly with photographer to schedule session. Must be used within 3 months of auction date.





Market value: $325