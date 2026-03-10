Operation Warm Heart: B4 Event

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
- Featured as presenting sponsor on all media
- Featured on large banner at entry and stage
- Recognized in the program & verbally mentioned at event
- VIP Table Service
- 10 Tickets to B4 Event with 2 bottles of wine for the table
- 2 Custom Charcuterie Boards with all the goodies
- Featured as presenting sponsor on all media
- Featured on large banner at entry and stage
- Recognized in the program & verbally mentioned at event
- VIP Table Service
- 10 Tickets to B4 Event with 2 bottles of wine for the table
- 2 Custom Charcuterie Boards with all the goodies