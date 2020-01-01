Troop 77 2024 Spring Pancake Breakfast and Car Wash





Pancake Breakfast is back again!





Stop by and see us on Saturday April 6th, 8am-12pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church of Seven Springs

Tickets for Pancake Breakfast are $5.

Tickets for a Car Wash are $5.





You can pre-purchase your tickets from any of our 65 scouts by adding their name to your purchase. If you do no know a specific scout, the funds will be split among the scouts working the event.







We will be doing our sponsorship flyers, and will be handing out to every person that comes in for Breakfast or a Car Wash. Ads available for the flyers ranging from $25 for business card, $35 for double business card, $50 for half page and $100 for a full page. Previous flyers and sponsors available at http://www.bsatroop77.com/Sponsors.html





We have had a great year with Summer camp just 2 months away.





September: Camping at Sunwest Mine. Water Sports, swimming, fishing, canoeing.

October: Kayaking, Snorkeling, Motor boating, and Camping on the Weeki Wachee.

November: Camping at Hernando Airport and flying plans with local pilots through EAA.

December: Backpacking campout, multi-day hike through the Bigfoot area of the Green Swamp.

January: Heading up to Charleston to camp on the USS Yorktown.

February: Camp Brorein. Spending the day disc golfing at the Oldsmar course.

March: Camping on the Peace River and Canoeing and Fossil Hunting.

April: Camping on Anclote Island, swimming, fishing, etc.

May: Spending the day at NASA and camping at Patrick AFB.

June: Summer Camp at Raven Knob in N. Carolina. Taking the train to and from Camp.





Thank you for your support!

We appreciate everyone who has supported Troop 77 NPR in the past, and we hope you will consider continuing.

In this day, scout life is more important than ever!





Visit our Facebook Event at https://fb.me/e/4Q2GLYgvX



