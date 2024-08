Event Details:

Event Name: Summer Camp

Summer Camp Dates: July 15 - August 12

July 15 - August 12 Days: Monday to Thursday

Monday to Thursday Time: 10:00 AM - 1:30 PM

10:00 AM - 1:30 PM Location: 87-41, 165th Street, Jamaica, NY 11432

87-41, 165th Street, Jamaica, NY 11432 Age Group: 5-12 years

5-12 years Fee: $490

Program Highlights:

Quran Class

Islamic Learning

STEM Classes

Arts and Crafts Activities

Contact Information:

Instructions:Please fill out the following details to register your child for the summer camp. Ensure all fields are completed accurately.