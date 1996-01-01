Queer Headed Nature Walk

🌈 Join us for a rejuvenating Nature Walk at Estell Manor! 🌿 Did you know that Claire Brower (any/all pronouns), a board member of QH, is a Master Naturalist? They have a deep interest in local nature and see the importance of community involvement when it comes to environmental preservation. Claire is personally moved by nature, has a deep love for the pines of Southern New Jersey, and seeks to offer this experience to the Queer Headed community. 🌟





🗓️ Date: Sunday, March 24th

🕐 Time: 1:00 PM

📍 Location: Estell Manor Park





Let's stroll through the serene trails, breathe in the fresh air, and bask in the warmth of acceptance and belonging. 🏞️ Whether you identify as LGBTQIA+ or an ally, all are welcome to celebrate diversity and inclusion in the great outdoors. Don't miss this chance to connect with nature and each other. See you there! #QueerHeaded #NatureWalk #EstellManor #Community #Inclusion #LGBTQIA+ 🌈✨