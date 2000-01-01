In My PS40 Era T-shirt online sale

Back by popular demand following their debut at the 2024 Young Performance Day, the School Store is launching an on-line "In my PS40 Era" t-shirt campaign. You pre-order in the size and color of your choice. The Store will then arrange pick up times at school after Spring Break! There will be NO in person sales at pick up so please order now! We have kids and adults sizes in blue, purple and pink.





Pre-order closes Thursday April 18th at 10 pm.





* Note on the summary page, the Zeffy platform defaults to a 15% service change; make sure to select OTHER and $0 prior to checkout.





If you have questions, please contact us at [email protected].





Thank you for your support.







