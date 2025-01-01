Year End Dinner and Dues





I hope you are all looking forward to our annual End-of-Year Dinner. As Teresa Tjaden detailed in the SignUp Genius invite, link provided below, our gathering is fast approaching on May 29th at the Holiday Inn/Bien Venu.





This year, we are excited to offer a new, convenient payment platform for both your annual dues and dinner. Zeffy! This platform doesn't charge our club fees. That means 100% of your dollars goes directly to all things Rotary, saving us as a club $100's of dollars a year. Also, by using Zeffy and paying online prior to the event, you now have more time to socialize and enjoy our evening together!





RSVP by Monday, May 20th. Spouses and significant others are encouraged to attend. If there is a past member or interested potential new member, feel free to invite them as well!





Here's the link to the SignUp Genius event: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409054BAEAF2FA1F58-49538522-rotary





And, as always, optional payment types will be accepted the night of the event.











