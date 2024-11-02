The Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch is hosting the 22nd annual Suncoast Food & Wine Fest. Join us!

SUNCOAST FOOD & WINE FEST offers an afternoon of samplings and tastings from a large selection of the area's finest restaurants as well as a variety of fine wines and other beverages in a beautiful outdoor setting. Your participation by purchasing a ticket provides financial assistance to many charitable organizations within Sarasota and Manatee counties, and other Rotary projects.

To date, Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch has given more than 2.5 million dollars from festival proceeds to charity!





SATURDAY, NOV 2, 2024, 1 - 4 PM (VIP opens at noon)





GENERAL ADMISSION - $95 Includes All Food, Beverages & Free Parking





VIP ADMISSION - $185 VIP ticket includes 1 hour EARLY ENTRY to the event and access to the exclusive VIP Tent with special food & beverages, live music and covered seating.





Learn more at www.SuncoastFoodAndWineFest.com.

Event held rain or shine. No refunds.