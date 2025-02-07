B4UBuy Workshop: Insulation

1250 Bardstown Rd

Louisville, KY 40204, USA

General admission
free
This is a free event. Please wear a mask if you are not feeling well. Please bring photos of the exterior of your home or business and, if applicable and accessible, photos of your attic and a basement wall. All registrants for the workshop will begin receiving our periodic newsletters but that they can unsubscribe at any time? We will never share or sell email addresses.

