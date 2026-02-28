Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
3059 Joppa Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55416
Starting bid
This was the first in what would prove to be a long line of paintings to appear on the cover of the Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament programs. The title was fortuitous. 26"×32" Framed
Starting bid
18.5"x15"
Starting bid
Finally, a painting to salute hockey moms and their daughters. “Wake Up Call” is the featured artwork for the 2010 MN State Girls Hockey Tournament. 16"× 19.75"
Starting bid
10"×10.5"
Starting bid
24"× 10.75"
Starting bid
16"×19"
Starting bid
16"×11.25"
Starting bid
15"×18.5"
Starting bid
Homework is the featured artwork for the 2011 Minnesota Girls State Hockey Tournament.
20"×13"
Starting bid
“Back to Back” offered a unique opportunity to tie together the 2003 hockey championship piece and the 2002 print “It’s Our Time.” While the two separate paintings work together in both color and composition, they are also able to stand on their own in celebrating the “Back to Back” National Championships by the Golden Gophers.
20"×31"
Starting bid
“It’s Our Time” was painted to celebrate the University of Minnesota’s return to the championship of college hockey after a long dry spell. print release was a time-determined print edition.
31"×19.75
Starting bid
THE LEGACY is a painting filled with historical bric-a-brac from bygone eras of Minnesota Hockey, all painted in incredible detail. Items include an old newspaper headline celebrating Roseau’s High School Hockey Championship in 1958, a musty St. Paul Athletic Club sweater, US Olympian Mike Curran’s goalie equipment and a team photo of the Duluth Ice Polo Team from the late 1800’s. “The Legacy” was featured on the cover of the Minnesota State Boys’ Hockey Tournament Program in 2000.
20"×29.5"
Starting bid
As a sequel to the painting of football artifacts titled AUTUMN LEGENDS, this painting is a tribute to the hockey history of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC). History comes alive in great detail in a painting that highlights St. Mary’s legendary Oscar Almquist and Augsburg’s Ed Saugestad. 30"×20.75"
Starting bid
“Pep Talk” captures a young hockey player taking in some words of encouragement.
23.75"×16"
Starting bid
25.5"×21"
Starting bid
29"×21.25"
Starting bid
The best goals for a boot hockey game were the solid chunks of grey snow that fell from the wheels of cars and trucks.
The teams were decided by whoever happened to be outside after school and the action was occasionally stopped for the oncoming cars or the dog who wanted to swipe the ball. The end of the game was determined by the sunset and in mid-winter that tended to coincide perfectly with dinner time. 23"×18"
Starting bid
25"×17" and 8.75"×6"
Starting bid
This piece was commissioned in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild for the very first “Hockey Day Minnesota” celebration.
“Rats” features a pack of early risers preparing to do battle on the Rainy River near Baudette, Minnesota. In the distance is the International Bridge leading to Rainy River, Ontario. 30"×22.5"
Starting bid
The Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament was returning to its rightful place in St Paul for 2001 so this title seemed to fit. Anyone who played outside all afternoon at the local rink can relate to this scene. 28.25"×19.75"
Starting bid
This painting was a salute to the old Met Center and to one of the Minnesota North Star’s most beloved players. Bill Goldsworthy,
A subtle ghost-like portrait of Bill Goldsworthy is visible at the top center of the painting. The publisher arranged to have all 750 prints autographed by “Goldy”. Sadly, Goldy was only able to autograph approximately 200 of the prints before he died in 1996.
Those prints have long since sold out. The remaining prints have a gold stamp that states, “In memory of Bill Goldsworthy, August 24, 1944-March 29, 1996. 33"×21"
Starting bid
Reunion depicts opening night for the Minnesota Wild on October 11, 2000 at the new XCEL Energy Center in Downtown St. Paul, MN; the team’s first regular season home game in the NHL. 36"×22"
Starting bid
The painting “Believe” captures the most dramatic sporting event of the last century. The 1980 Olympic hockey “Miracle”; Team USA’s stunning defeat of the Soviet Union at Lake Placid. Commissioned by USA Hockey
39"×21.5"
Starting bid
The original painting and limited edition print “Herbie”, commemorating the life of legendary hockey coach Herb Brooks, was unveiled on October 20th, 2004 at Jax Café in Minneapolis.
Many of Herb’s family members and friends attend the event including his widow Patti, son Dan, daughter Kelly, brother Dave and their families.
The evening was spearheaded by hockey legend Lou Nanne. Our thanks to Lou and the numerous sponsors of the benefit for choosing me to create this remembrance of Herb. 29"×20"
Starting bid
18.5"×15"
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!