Swing into Action for the Ray-Pec Futures 10U Baseball Team!
Join us for a fun-filled day on the green at our 2nd annual golf tournament, benefiting the Ray-Pec Futures 10U baseball team. Your participation directly supports these young athletes as they chase their dreams, covering tournament fees and essential equipment costs.
Event Details:
- Date: Thursday, June 20th, 2024
- Location: Creekmoor Clubhouse
- Check In: 8:30 AM
- Shotgun Start: 10:00 AM
- Format: 4 Person Scramble
- Includes: 2 Mulligans, 2 Drink Tickets
Foursome Cost:
- Pre-Pay: $550
- Day of: $600
Don't miss this opportunity to make a difference for our local youth athletes while enjoying a fantastic day of golf. Gather your foursome, come ready for some friendly competition, and help the Ray-Pec Futures 10U team hit it out of the park!