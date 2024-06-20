Swing into Action for the Ray-Pec Futures 10U Baseball Team!





Join us for a fun-filled day on the green at our 2nd annual golf tournament, benefiting the Ray-Pec Futures 10U baseball team. Your participation directly supports these young athletes as they chase their dreams, covering tournament fees and essential equipment costs.





Event Details:

Date: Thursday, June 20th, 2024

Location: Creekmoor Clubhouse

Check In: 8:30 AM

Shotgun Start: 10:00 AM

Format: 4 Person Scramble

Includes: 2 Mulligans, 2 Drink Tickets

Foursome Cost:

Pre-Pay: $550

Day of: $600

Don't miss this opportunity to make a difference for our local youth athletes while enjoying a fantastic day of golf. Gather your foursome, come ready for some friendly competition, and help the Ray-Pec Futures 10U team hit it out of the park!