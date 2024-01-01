Warren Miller - ALL TIME

49 Degrees North Winter Sports Foundation
  • Get ready to go deep into the stuff of which snowy dreams are made with Warren Miller’s ALL TIME. From the birth of ski towns to icons and innovators like the original hotdoggers—and new footage with Maine’s finest athlete, Donny Pelletier, and the next generation of skiers and riders at Woodward Park City. It’s all going down this fall.


  • Thursday 12/28
  • 5:30pm - Doors Open
  • 6pm - Ski Movie Begins


  • Chewelah Performing and Cultural Arts Center (PACA)
  • 405 N 3rd St E,  Chewelah, WA  99109


  • Concessions - soda, beer, and popcorn
  • Raffle - various items will be raffled off to support the 49N FAST Ski Team
