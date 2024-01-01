49 Degrees North Winter Sports Foundation
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
dashboard:common.confirm
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSite
donationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicy
donationForm:userAgreement.and
donationForm:userAgreement.termOfService
donationForm:userAgreement.apply
donationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicy
donationForm:userAgreement.end
Warren Miller - ALL TIME
405 N 3rd St E, Chewelah, WA 99109, USA
WHAT
:
Warren Miller - ALL TIME
Get ready to go deep into the stuff of which snowy dreams are made with Warren Miller’s
ALL
TIME
.
From the birth of ski towns to icons and innovators like the original hotdoggers
—and new footage with Maine’s finest athlete, Donny Pelletier, and the next generation of skiers and riders at Woodward Park City. It’s all going down this fall.
WHEN
:
Thursday 12/28
5:30pm - Doors Open
6pm - Ski Movie Begins
WHERE
:
Chewelah Performing and Cultural Arts Center (PACA)
405 N 3rd St E, Chewelah, WA 99109
OTHER
:
Concessions - soda, beer, and popcorn
Raffle - various items will be raffled off to support the 49N FAST Ski Team
common:freeFormsBy