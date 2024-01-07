Half Day - Summer Chess Camps (Jun-Aug, 2024)

Join Our Chess Summer Camp!
Calling all young chess enthusiasts! Are you ready to
elevate your game, make new friends, and have fun? Our
Chess Summer Camp is the perfect place for you!
Upskill Your Chess Game:
- Improve your strategy and tactics
- Enhance your problem-solving skills
- Develop critical thinking and analytical abilities
- Boost your confidence and sportsmanship
Play with Others:
- Meet fellow chess enthusiasts and make new friends
- Engage in thrilling matches and tournaments
- Learn from experienced coaches and players
- Enjoy a supportive and encouraging environment
Camp Details:
- Weekly sessions for novice to intermediate players
- Expert coaching and guidance
- Fun and interactive games and activities
- Opportunities to participate in tournaments and events
- A supportive community to help you grow
Join us for a summer of chess, fun, and friends!
Register now and take your chess game to the next
level!