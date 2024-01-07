Half Day - Summer Chess Camps (Jun-Aug, 2024)

Join Our Chess Summer Camp!

Calling all young chess enthusiasts! Are you ready to

elevate your game, make new friends, and have fun? Our

Chess Summer Camp is the perfect place for you!





Upskill Your Chess Game:

Improve your strategy and tactics

Enhance your problem-solving skills

Develop critical thinking and analytical abilities

Boost your confidence and sportsmanship

Play with Others:

Meet fellow chess enthusiasts and make new friends

Engage in thrilling matches and tournaments

Learn from experienced coaches and players

Enjoy a supportive and encouraging environment

Camp Details:

Weekly sessions for novice to intermediate players

Expert coaching and guidance

Fun and interactive games and activities

Opportunities to participate in tournaments and events

A supportive community to help you grow





Join us for a summer of chess, fun, and friends!





Register now and take your chess game to the next

level!