Desert Willow Family School FTO is selling Cliff's tickets as a fundraiser! We will be going on Saturday, June 1st to celebrate the end of the year. Come join us! If you want to join, buy your tickets here, and meet us at the entrance at 11:15 am on 6/1/24. You can also buy as many tickets as you want to use over the summer.





Here is the fine print:

Tickets cost $27 (normal price is $35.99)

Tickets include entrance into the park, WaterMania (when it's open), and all-day rides

All tickets must be used during the 2024 season

There are no refunds

After the deadline, 5/27/24, tickets can still be sold. However, it may take up to 5+ days for me to get the tickets to you. (Cliff's office is only open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays)

Tickets are paper tickets. If you purchase tickets after the deadline (5/27/24), you will have to arrange with Tiffany Tesinsky for pickup near La Cueva High School.



