Fruit Vendor Registration Fee (1)

By Purchasing the Wausau Area New Year Vendor Registration Fee:





I acknowledge the text below.





1. By agreeing to this transaction, I confirm that I am responsible for the full payment and understand that there are no refunds unless the event is canceled. Once the registration fee is paid, there will be no refunds for opting out. All sales are final, so please make your purchase carefully.





2. The purchaser agrees that Wausau Area Hmong New Year, Inc. and its affiliates are not liable for any claims, demands, causes of action, or fraud arising from any acts, omissions, negligence, or willful misconduct.















