The Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. Midway Chicago Top Teens Chapter is hosting a cash prize raffle fundraiser to support our teens ! These funds will support the various leadership, educational, and cultural filled events we have coming up for the service year!





Cash Prizes to win





1st Place: $500.00

2nd Place: $250.00

3rd Place: $150.00





Winners will be contacted regarding payout once raffle is closed on Saturday, March 2, 2024.