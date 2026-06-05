Schweickart Prize Auction v2

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Starting bid
A single tiepin featuring the Apollo Command Module emblem. The pin is in excellent condition and represents rare artifacts from the historic mission, celebrating the spacecraft, its crew, and the heritage of U.S. human spaceflight. This item comes with a signed Certificate of Authenticity from Rusty Schewieckart.
Starting bid
An Apollo 9 mission patch in March 1969. The patch is in excellent condition and represents a rare artifact from the historic mission. It will come with a signed certificate of Authority from Rusty Schweickert.
Starting bid
The Home Planet
Conceived and edited by Kevin W. Kelley for the Association of Space Explorers, with a preface by Apollo 9 astronaut Russell "Rusty" Schweickart and a foreword by Jacques-Yves Cousteau.
Hardcover edition in very good condition, accompanied by an original Association of Space Explorers commemorative signature page signed by approximately 40 astronauts and cosmonauts at the Fourth Planetary Congress in Sofia, Bulgaria, on October 5, 1988. The signatures represent a remarkable gathering of pioneering space explorers from both the United States and the Soviet Union during a historic era of international cooperation in space.
This copy comes directly from the personal collection of Rusty Schweickart and includes a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Schweickart.
A rare and highly collectible piece of space exploration history celebrating the shared perspective of those who have viewed Earth from space, with contributions from many of the astronauts and cosmonauts who helped shape humanity's exploration of the cosmos.
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