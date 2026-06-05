Schweickart Prize Auction v2

The Home Planet

Conceived and edited by Kevin W. Kelley for the Association of Space Explorers, with a preface by Apollo 9 astronaut Russell "Rusty" Schweickart and a foreword by Jacques-Yves Cousteau.

Hardcover edition in very good condition, accompanied by an original Association of Space Explorers commemorative signature page signed by approximately 40 astronauts and cosmonauts at the Fourth Planetary Congress in Sofia, Bulgaria, on October 5, 1988. The signatures represent a remarkable gathering of pioneering space explorers from both the United States and the Soviet Union during a historic era of international cooperation in space.

This copy comes directly from the personal collection of Rusty Schweickart and includes a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Schweickart.

A rare and highly collectible piece of space exploration history celebrating the shared perspective of those who have viewed Earth from space, with contributions from many of the astronauts and cosmonauts who helped shape humanity's exploration of the cosmos.