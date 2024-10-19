Queen Bee Silent Auction

Get ready to elevate your game with our Serve, Smash, and Style: The Pickleball Kit! This all-inclusive package is perfect for pickleball enthusiasts looking to play in style and comfort. Included in this exciting bundle is a Pickleball Package from Scheels, featuring all the essentials you need for a great day on the court. You’ll also receive stylish accessories like The Darling Effect, a trendy pickleball hat, a practical Boggle Bag, and a HydroJug to keep you hydrated while you play. Plus, enjoy a chic bracelet and fun Kitsch hairties to complete your look! To top it all off, indulge in one hour of court time, complete with four balls and paddles, and delicious appetizers to refuel after your match. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting out, this package promises to enhance your pickleball experience and bring plenty of fun to the court. Don’t miss your chance to serve, smash, and style your way to victory!

Get ready to elevate your game with our Serve, Smash, and Style: The Pickleball Kit! This all-inclusive package is perfect for pickleball enthusiasts looking to play in style and comfort. Included in this exciting bundle is a Pickleball Package from Scheels, featuring all the essentials you need for a great day on the court. You’ll also receive stylish accessories like The Darling Effect, a trendy pickleball hat, a practical Boggle Bag, and a HydroJug to keep you hydrated while you play. Plus, enjoy a chic bracelet and fun Kitsch hairties to complete your look! To top it all off, indulge in one hour of court time, complete with four balls and paddles, and delicious appetizers to refuel after your match. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting out, this package promises to enhance your pickleball experience and bring plenty of fun to the court. Don’t miss your chance to serve, smash, and style your way to victory!

More details...