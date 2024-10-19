Queen Bee Silent Auction

Add a touch of elegance to your jewelry collection with our Heartfelt & Hoops: A Kendra Scott Duo! This stunning package features two beautiful pieces that perfectly blend style and sentiment.
First, you’ll receive the Gold Colette Hoops, a chic and versatile accessory that can elevate any outfit. Paired with the Gold Framed Ari Heart Pendant, this set offers a meaningful touch that’s perfect for any occasion.
Whether you’re treating yourself or looking for the perfect gift, this Kendra Scott duo is sure to delight. Don’t miss your chance to own this beautiful collection that embodies both heart and style!
Serve, Smash, and Style: The Pickleball Kit
$25
Starting bid
Get ready to elevate your game with our Serve, Smash, and Style: The Pickleball Kit! This all-inclusive package is perfect for pickleball enthusiasts looking to play in style and comfort.
Included in this exciting bundle is a Pickleball Package from Scheels, featuring all the essentials you need for a great day on the court. You’ll also receive stylish accessories like The Darling Effect, a trendy pickleball hat, a practical Boggle Bag, and a HydroJug to keep you hydrated while you play. Plus, enjoy a chic bracelet and fun Kitsch hairties to complete your look!
To top it all off, indulge in one hour of court time, complete with four balls and paddles, and delicious appetizers to refuel after your match.
Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting out, this package promises to enhance your pickleball experience and bring plenty of fun to the court. Don’t miss your chance to serve, smash, and style your way to victory!
Bookworm’s Delight: A Curated Collection
$15
Starting bid
Dive into a world of imagination and adventure with our Bookworm’s Delight: A Curated Collection! This enchanting package features three captivating titles that will transport you to different realms and spark your creativity.
Whether you're a seasoned reader or just starting to explore new genres, this collection is perfect for anyone looking to expand their library and enjoy hours of literary bliss. Don’t miss this chance to indulge in a delightful reading experience!
Sloth & Safari Adventure
$15
Starting bid
Embark on a whimsical journey with our Sloth & Safari Adventure Package! This delightful bundle is perfect for animal lovers and adventure seekers alike.
At the heart of this package is an adorable weighted sloth stuffed animal, providing a cozy companion for all your adventures. You’ll also receive two single-day passes to Tanganyika Wildlife Park and two single-day passes to Sedgwick County Zoo, ensuring a day filled with fun and discovery.
From thrilling experiences to charming encounters with wildlife, this package is designed to create lasting memories. Whether you’re enjoying a day out with family or friends, the Sloth & Safari Adventure Package promises a unique experience that combines relaxation and excitement. Don’t miss your chance to take home this adventurous bundle!
Swing & Save: Your Golf Getaway
$15
Starting bid
Get ready to hit the greens with our Swing & Save: Your Golf Getaway Package! This exciting bundle is perfect for golf enthusiasts looking for a fantastic day of fun and savings.
Start your adventure with two rounds of golf and a cart, allowing you to enjoy a full day on the course. You’ll also receive $50 off your gameplay at Top Golf, tickets for free mini golf, and a stylish Nike golf glove to elevate your game!
Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just looking to have a good time, this package is your ticket to an unforgettable day of golf and laughter. Don’t miss out on the chance to swing, save, and enjoy!
KC Spirit Bundle: Signed & Styled
$25
Starting bid
Show your Kansas City pride with the KC Spirit Bundle: Signed & Styled Chiefs Package! This fantastic collection is perfect for any die-hard Chiefs fan looking to elevate their game day experience.
Inside this bundle, you'll find a Noah Gray signed photo, a unique piece of memorabilia that celebrates one of KC's rising stars. Wear your support proudly with a stylish KC hat that showcases your team spirit, whether you're at the game or cheering from home.
This bundle is not just about style; it’s about showing your unwavering support for the Chiefs. Don’t miss your chance to own this exclusive package and represent your team with pride!
Kickstart Your Fitness Journey with a Two-Month Free Members
$15
Starting bid
Experience the ultimate in fitness with a complimentary two-month membership at Genesis! Enjoy access to state-of-the-art facilities, featuring cutting-edge equipment and a diverse range of classes to suit your style—whether you’re into yoga, strength training, or cardio.
As a bonus, you’ll receive two personal training sessions tailored to your goals, along with a stylish Genesis t-shirt and a sleek water bottle to keep you hydrated during your workouts. This is your chance to explore everything Genesis has to offer and take your fitness to the next level!
Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity—join us today and start your transformation!
"Empower Your Fitness: NPWR Personal Training Package"
$15
Starting bid
Get ready to elevate your fitness journey with two private sessions designed just for you! Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting out, our expert trainers will provide personalized guidance tailored to your unique goals.Plus, enjoy a stylish water bottle to keep you hydrated on your journey!
Don’t miss this chance to transform your fitness routine—embrace personalized training and take the first step toward your best self today!
Bubbles & Balls: Pickleball Fun & Prosecco Pickleball
$25
Starting bid
Elevate your game day with our Bubbles & Balls package! This delightful bundle is perfect for pickleball enthusiasts and Prosecco lovers alike.
You’ll receive a stylish pickleball bag to carry all your essentials, along with Prosecco cups to toast your victories in style!
Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to combine sport and sparkling fun!
Family Fun Day: Urban Air Adventure
$25
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable day of excitement with our Urban Air Adventure Bundle! This package includes four passes to Urban Air, where your family can jump, flip, and soar through a world of fun.
You’ll also receive four pairs of Urban Air socks to keep those toes cozy while you bounce. After all that action, enjoy a delicious pizza and four refreshing drinks to refuel and relax.
Perfect for families looking to create lasting memories, this bundle offers an exhilarating day of fun and laughter. Don’t miss your chance to elevate your family fun with this amazing package!
Colour Me Confident: Tailored Analysis
$25
Starting bid
Unlock your best look with a personalized colour analysis tailored to your unique skin tone. Through our thorough, science-based process, you’ll discover the seasonal colours that enhance your natural beauty, leaving you looking brighter, fresher, and healthier.
During this transformative appointment, you’ll see firsthand the shades that suit you best.
*Does not include personalized workbook or color swatch "fan"*
Taste of Luxury: Chef’s Table at Home
$25
Starting bid
Elevate your dining experience with our Taste of Luxury: Chef’s Table at Home package! Enjoy a memorable evening as a private chef creates a delectable meal just for you and a guest, all in the comfort of your home.
Savor a customized menu crafted to your tastes, featuring exquisite ingredients and culinary artistry. To add a touch of celebration, this package also includes a bottle of champagne, perfect for toasting to a night of indulgence.
Whether it's a romantic dinner, a special occasion, or just a desire to enjoy gourmet cuisine, this private chef experience promises to make your evening unforgettable. Don’t miss the chance to dine in style and create lasting memories!
Lover’s Lodge: A Romantic Retreat
$25
Starting bid
Escape to a world of romance with our Lover’s Lodge: A Romantic Retreat package! Enjoy a quaint, quiet, and relaxing two-night stay at Potter Creek Lodge, a charming family-owned lodge in Pretty Prairie, where you and your special someone can unwind in a serene and picturesque setting.
As part of this enchanting experience, indulge in a delightful dinner prepared by a private chef with over 10 years of experience. Choose from a delectable menu featuring your choice of salmon, steak, or pork chop, paired perfectly with wine to enhance your meal. Please note that while this is a two-night stay, the private chef experience is offered for one night only.
Please also note that this package is not redeemable between the months of November through February.
Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply looking to reconnect, this romantic getaway promises an unforgettable experience filled with love, flavor, and relaxation. Don’t miss your chance to create lasting memories in this idyllic lodge retreat!
Happy Campers Sports Bag Bundle
$15
Starting bid
Get ready to cheer on your favorite teams with our exclusive sports bag bundle featuring KSU, KU, and KC Chiefs gear! Perfect for game days, workouts, or outdoor adventures, these bags combine style and functionality for every fan.
KSU Sports Bag: Show your Wildcats pride with a sleek design that’s perfect for carrying everything from gym gear to tailgate essentials. Its spacious interior and durable materials make it a reliable companion for any occasion.
KU Sports Bag: Rock the Jayhawks colors with this stylish and practical bag. With ample storage and multiple pockets, it’s designed to keep your belongings organized while you support your team in style.
KC Chiefs Sports Bag: Bring the energy of Arrowhead Stadium wherever you go! This bag features the iconic Chiefs logo and offers plenty of room for your game day necessities, making it a must-have for any true fan.
Whether you’re heading to the gym, a game, or a weekend getaway, this bundle has you covered. Grab yours today and sport your team colors with pride!
Music Theater Wichita Tickets
$25
Starting bid
Experience the magic of live performances with a $100 voucher for Music Theater Wichita! Enjoy a captivating array of shows, from beloved classics to contemporary musicals, all brought to life by talented performers in a vibrant theater setting. This voucher is your ticket to an unforgettable night out filled with music, drama, and entertainment. Whether you're planning a special date night or a fun outing with friends and family, Music Theater Wichita offers something for everyone. Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in the local arts scene—grab your voucher and get ready for an amazing experience!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!