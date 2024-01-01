Monmouth CREA Spring Meeting/Luncheon @ Falco's Catering at the Renaissance

At check out: Zeffy is a 100% free service for non-profit organizations. When checking out, you will automatically be ask for a donation to support their continued service to non-profits. In the dropdown menu provided, you may select a percentage, flat dollar amount, or other to donate. If you are unable to donate at this time, you may select other and enter zero (0).





Come join us at Falco's Catering at the Renaissance for the Spring Monmouth CREA General Membership Meeting and Luncheon. The cost of the luncheon is partially subsidized by the Association.





Menu

Appetizers:

Cheese Display, Marinade Grilled Vegetables with Roasted Peppers





After Meeting:

Renaissance Salad (mixed greens, gorgonzola cheese, cucumber, tomato, cranberry, pecans, red grapes, balsamic vinaigrette)





Choice of Entree:

1. Salmon Seared with Lemon and Dill ...served with mixed vegetables and roasted new and sweet potatoes.

2. Chicken Vino Blanco (sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, basil, and white wine) ...served with mixed vegetables and roasted new and sweet potatoes.

3. Eggplant and Mozzarella Pinwheels over Penne Pasta...served with mixed vegetables and roasted new and sweet potatoes.





Dessert:

Brownie Ala Mode