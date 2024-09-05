Rich Life Foundation Brand Alignment Opportunity

Includes prominent recognition in event materials, acknowledgment during the gala, and a table for ten guests.
Collaborator
$10,000
No expiration
Includes the Associate level as well as, enhanced visibility with logo placement on banners and promotional items, premium seating for ten, and recognition in post-event communications.
Accomplice
$20,000
No expiration
Includes the Collaborator level as well as, exclusive benefits such as VIP access, personalized acknowledgment, a 60-second speaking opportunity, and a dedicated sponsorship spotlight on the Rich Life Foundation website for one year.
