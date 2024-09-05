Rich Life Foundation

Offered by

Rich Life Foundation

About the memberships

Rich Life Foundation Brand Alignment Opportunity

Associate
$5,000

No expiration

Includes prominent recognition in event materials, acknowledgment during the gala, and a table for ten guests.
Collaborator
$10,000

No expiration

Includes the Associate level as well as, enhanced visibility with logo placement on banners and promotional items, premium seating for ten, and recognition in post-event communications.
Accomplice
$20,000

No expiration

Includes the Collaborator level as well as, exclusive benefits such as VIP access, personalized acknowledgment, a 60-second speaking opportunity, and a dedicated sponsorship spotlight on the Rich Life Foundation website for one year.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!