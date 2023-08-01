BSR's August Raffle 2023!

Baby it;s HOT Outside! In this month's raffle: * Brown Dog Hosiery Gift basket with 10 pairs of socks, Cap and decals * Clip lead and 2 whistles * Peace, Love, Boykin 20oz Tumbler * CUSTOM clutch with WINNERS dog on it! * Boykin Spaniel Day tee (winner pick size and color) * 2 tins of Lotion Bars * 2 tickets to the Boykin Bash, Feb 17th in Charleston Tickets on sale 8/1/2023 through 8/3/2023. Each ticket is $10 and good for each pull. We will pull the winners LIVE on Facebook Friday at NOON EST!

Baby it;s HOT Outside! In this month's raffle: * Brown Dog Hosiery Gift basket with 10 pairs of socks, Cap and decals * Clip lead and 2 whistles * Peace, Love, Boykin 20oz Tumbler * CUSTOM clutch with WINNERS dog on it! * Boykin Spaniel Day tee (winner pick size and color) * 2 tins of Lotion Bars * 2 tickets to the Boykin Bash, Feb 17th in Charleston Tickets on sale 8/1/2023 through 8/3/2023. Each ticket is $10 and good for each pull. We will pull the winners LIVE on Facebook Friday at NOON EST!

More details...