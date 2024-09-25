Wynona's House 4th Annual Charity Golf Outing Live Auction
Long Beach Island Gateway for 6 - $3,000 value
$800
Enjoy a relaxing week long stay on beautiful Long Beach Island in a newly renovated first-floor duplex. This charming accommodation features three bedrooms, one bath, a comfortable living room, fully equipped kitchen, and a laundry room. Step outside onto a spacious deck surrounded by professionally landscaped grounds, perfect for unwinding after a day of exploring.
Located just a short walk or bike ride to the beach, bay, local shops, mini-golf, and restaurants, this is an ideal escape for families, friends, or a group getaway like a golf outing.
Available for a stay between October 2024 and May 2025 (with some lockout dates). Your stay also includes a gift certificate to a local restaurant and mini-golf course to complete your experience!
N Myrtle Beach Gateway for 4 - $1,800 value
$550
Enjoy a relaxing getaway with a 2-night, 3-day stay at the newly renovated Bay Watch Resort & Conference Center, located right on the beach. This 2-bedroom condo offers stunning ocean views and access to 2 indoor pools, 3 outdoor pools, and a lazy river. Additional amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, gift shops, and wedding services. Dine at the Blue Room Café or grab a drink at the bar or poolside bar to unwind after a fun-filled day. This package also includes two rounds of golf. Available between October 2024 and April 2025 (some blackout dates apply).
Miami Vacation Getaway - Never Expires!
$2,500
Located on the oceanfront in the heart of Millionaire's Row, the Fontainebleau is one of the most historically and architecturally significant hotels on Miami Beach. A magnet for celebrities and entertainers since opening in 1954, here's your chance to add your name to the list of those to stay at Floridas most luxurious hotel. PACKAGE INCLUDES: 3-day/2-night stay for two guests at the 5-star Fontainebleau Hotel; Hotel room and taxes are included; 2-hour private boat tour of Miami Beach on a 22-foot Bayliner, where you will enjoy Champagne while sailing and seeing the beautiful views of Miami, celebrity homes and marine life like dolphins; Stays are subject to availability; major holiday periods blacked out!
Yankee Pregame VIP Tour and Game Day Tickets - Never Expires
$2,000
Package Includes:
- Four (4) tickets for a Pregame behind the scenes tour of Yankee Stadium, led by a former World Series Champion player.
- Four (4) tickets to a New York Yankee Game the day of
the Tour with early access to the stadium.
- Tour includes; Monument Park, Yankee museum &
Exclusive access to batting practice in Section 105.
- Pictures provided for autographs
Don’t forget to bring your camera and Yankee gear for photographs and autographs!
Interior Design Consultation - $2,000 value
$500
Elevate your home or business with a personalized interior design consultation, the perfect first step to creating a space that reflects your style and needs. Your designer, from award winning design firm, will take the time to understand your vision, lifestyle, and budget to craft a custom design plan that suits you perfectly.
During the consultation, the designer will tour your space, gather measurements, and discuss your preferences in detail. You’ll leave with a clear direction and next steps for transforming your space. This consultation is not just about design—it’s an opportunity to build a relationship with your designer and ensure your project aligns with your goals.
Bid now for a chance to begin your design journey with expert guidance!
Professional Photography & Video Package - $2,500 value
$1,500
Elevate your brand with this exclusive photography and video package, tailored to capture your business in the best light.
Pre-Shoot Consultation: Begin with a 20-minute consultation to discuss your vision, goals, and any specific needs for the photos and video.
Filming Session: A 30-minute photo and video shoot to capture high-quality visuals of your products, services, or business, based on the details covered in the consultation.
Post-Production: You’ll receive 5-10 professionally edited photos and a high-quality video that aligns perfectly with your objectives.
Design Layout: As a bonus, you'll get layout options for marketing and advertising, whether it’s for your website, social media campaign, or promotional materials.
This package is an excellent way to enhance your brand’s image and market presence!
Giants VIP Package
$1,750
This is your chance to attend a New York Giants game and get exclusive access to go ON THE FIELD after the game! Watch the NY Giants take on Lamar Jackson and The Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium this season!
PACKAGE INCLUDES:
- Two (2) Amazing 200 Level Tickets to the New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens Game!
- The Game is on Sunday, December15, 2024 at 1:00pm.
- Two (2) VIP POST GAME ON FIELD Passes to make your experience even more memorable! After the game, you and your guest will goon the field and can take photos and enjoy the thrill of being on the field after a Giants home game!
- One (1) Hand Signed, 8x10 Framed, Photo of NY Giants Superbowl MVP, OTTIS ANDERSON!
