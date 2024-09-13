Avala Folklore Dance Season 2025-2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Church Member - 1 Dancer $250 a season (season is 10 months long) includes 50% discount
Church Member - 2 Dancers $325 a season (season is 10 months long) includes 50% discount
Church Member - 3 or more Dancers $400 a season (season is 10 months long) includes 50% discount
Non-Church Member - 1 Dancer $500 a season (season is 10 months long)
Non-Church Member - 2 Dancers $650 a season (season is 10 months long)
Non-Church Member - 3 or more Dancers $800 a season (season is 10 months long)
